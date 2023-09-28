2023 September 28 13:12

LR approves first methanol fuel cell system to be installed on an Italian yacht

Lloyd's Register (LR) has awarded Sanlorenzo approval for its methanol fuel cell system and type-C containment tank, designed to use methanol to supply power to onboard hotel systems, according to the company's release.

LR presented the approval certificate to Sanlorenzo in a ceremony at the Monaco Yacht Show. Sanlorenzo will install the system on its 50m yacht (Hull 17150). It will be the first ever methanol fuel cell system to be installed on a yacht built in Italy.

The system has been designed to enhance environmental sustainability and reduce carbon emissions, aligning with the industry's push towards greener alternatives. It will use fuel cell technology installed onboard supplied by hydrogen and extracted as methanol through the reforming process.

LR supported Sanlorenzo in validating the design of the type-C fuel containment tank and methanol power supply system. The approval validates the system's compliance with internationally recognised environmental standards, solidifying its credibility in the market.