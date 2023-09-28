  • Home
  Two logistics complexes to appear in Chukotka based anchor towns of NSR by 2028
    Two logistics complexes to appear in Chukotka based anchor towns of NSR by 2028

    The region also plans to revive fish exports with the creation of two fish processing plants

    Two new logistics complexes will appear in Chukotka Autonomous Area, in anchor towns of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) by 2028, Chukotka Governor Vladislav Kuznetsov said at the meeting with Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

    Vladislav Kuznetsov presented the plan for the area development until 2028 with the most active growth of the regional economy expected in 2024-2025.

    One of the key projects in Chukotka is the development of the Baimsky ore zone. Underway is the construction of the Baimsky GOK facilities. The investments in the project will exceed RUB 730 billion. The annual ore processing capacity will be as high as 70 million tonnes, the average annual copper production during the first 10 years of operation will be 300 thousand tonnes. 11 thousand jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project.

    According to the Governor, the region also plans to revive fish exports with the creation of two fish processing plants.

    The NSR anchor points in Chukotka are Pevek and Providenia.

    Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport

    RF Government expands limits of Pevek seaport in Chukotka

    Operation of new terminal in Pevek (Chukotka) to begin in 2026

