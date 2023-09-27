  • Home
  Russia expanded fish exports geography to 80 countries this year
  2023 September 27

    Russia expanded fish exports geography to 80 countries this year

    Last year, imports decreased by a quarter

    In 2023, Russia expanded fish exports geography to 80 countries, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the plenary session “Fishery in a multipolar world” of the Global Fishery Forum. According to him, in 2022 – Russia’s export geography covered 60 countries, in 2021 — 58.

    Russian fishing companies are till focused on the markets of friendly countries including the countries of Africa, Asia-Pacific Region, Latin America and Middle East.

    In 2022, Russia exported 2.2 million tonnes of fish products, up 4%, year-on-year. Meanwhile, imports continue decreasing.  Last year, imports decreased by a quarter. According to the Minister, this trend will continue.

