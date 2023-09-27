  • Home
  • News
  • 174 export terminals to focus on converting hydrogen into ammonia by 2035 - Rystad Energy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 27 17:26

    174 export terminals to focus on converting hydrogen into ammonia by 2035 - Rystad Energy

    As hydrogen gains prominence amid the global pursuit of decarbonization and energy security, many major infrastructure projects are considering transportation in the form of ammonia, a safer and more cost-effective method for exporting hydrogen supplies in large volumes. Rystad Energy’s projections indicate that 174 export terminals will primarily focus on converting hydrogen into ammonia by 2035, accounting for 62% of total exported volumes, or about 13.5 million tonnes per annum (tpa).

    In support of the broader energy transition, a substantial upsurge in clean ammonia transportation and trade is anticipated, with traded volumes of ammonia projected to reach 76 million tonnes by 2035, four times the volume transported and traded in 2020. This surge, primarily originating from Africa and North America, will lead to a five-fold increase in ammonia exports by 2050 to 121 million tonnes.

    Rystad Energy's estimates show global clean ammonia exports are set to surge to 121 million tpa by 2050, with Africa contributing 40.7 million tpa and Australia with 35.9 million tpa based on announced projects.

    There are currently 220 ammonia infrastructure projects globally, with a combined handling capacity of more than 6 million tonnes. Australia presently has just seven terminals with total storage capacity of approximately 173,000 tonnes. Without substantial expansion by 2040, this would be capable of accommodating just two to three days of planned clean ammonia exports.

    To handle Australia’s projected monthly exports of ammonia, terminal capacity will need to increase ten-fold.

    JERA recently initiated a tender to secure an annual supply of up to 500,000 tonnes of ammonia, starting from 2027. In Germany, major energy companies E. ON, Uniper and RWE have entered ammonia-related memorandums of understanding with international firms, including EverWind (Canada), Greenko (India) and Hyphen (Namibia).

    Germany’s H2Global auction, backed by €900 million ($978 million) in governmental support, will be the first of its kind globally and offer 10-year purchase agreements for green ammonia.

    Rystad Energy estimate that switching LNG export and import facilities to ammonia would incur estimated costs ranging from 11% to 20% of the total LNG terminal capital expenditure, depending on factors such as demand and location.

    Currently, just 30% of the global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) fleet can transport ammonia, with only 50 large and very large gas carriers having this capability. To meet rising demand, Eastern Pacific Shipping has commissioned four very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) from Jiangnan Shipbuilding Group. These VLACs will become the world’s largest carriers, each boasting 93,000 cubic meters of capacity.

    To transport the announced 121 million tonnes of ammonia, approximately 200 VLACs will be required, necessitating an investment of approximately $20 billion in newbuilds. Beyond newbuilds, interest is growing in retrofitting LPG vessels for ammonia carriage. Given the availability of over 1,450 LPG carriers, converting these vessels into ammonia-ready carriers offers a robust transition strategy for shipowners, particularly as demand for LPG tonne-mileage is anticipated to decline amid decarbonization efforts.

    Rystad Energy is an independent energy research and business intelligence company providing data, tools, analytics, and consultancy services to the global energy industry.

Другие новости по темам: hydrogen, ammonia  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 27

18:06 Mawani wins two awards at LTA 2023
17:57 Russia expanded fish exports geography to 80 countries this year
17:43 HAROPA PORT to create a new multimodal platform, 40 km from Paris
17:33 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping shares its business agenda at NEVA-2023
17:26 174 export terminals to focus on converting hydrogen into ammonia by 2035 - Rystad Energy
17:12 Sener develops the conceptual and basic engineering of two vessels with carbon capture systems for Grona Shipping
16:45 Maritime Partners acquires U.S. Marine Management from Maersk Line
16:24 Additional $8 billion to $28 billion to be required annually to decarbonize ships by 2050: UNCTAD report
15:39 Amur Shipyard launches two small missile ships of Project 22800, Rzhev and Udomlya
15:39 QatarEnergy signs new LNG ship-building agreement valued at QR14.2 billion with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
14:45 Value Maritime сompletes first filtree system installation in China for Ardmore Shipping
14:13 GTT receives an order from Jiangnan Shipyard for the tank design of two new LNG сarriers
13:13 GTLK: fully operational ship repair complex in Murmansk Region to dock 90 ships per year
12:41 ABS grants AiP to Samsung Heavy Industries for cyber resilience
12:24 ​Argeo and Shearwater form strategic alliance to transform subsea and ocean bottom seismic markets
11:41 ABS and AL Group to study Ultramax bulker methanol fuel conversion
11:38 Investments in Rosmorport’s ship repair base in the port of Ust-Luga is estimated at RUB 4 billion
11:05 Equinor and OMV agree new long-term gas sales agreement
10:55 PortNews Media Group welcomes to visit its stand at VI Global fishery forum & seafood expo Russia
10:40 Enova provides NOK 709 million in support for emission-free maritime transport
10:09 Galp takes final investment decision on green hydrogen and HVO/SAF projects
09:36 Ship repair companies are ready to unite in an association
09:21 Rohe Solutions first in Finland to start liquefying biogas at the Hamina LNG Terminal
08:58 Panama Canal adjusts Fresh Water Surcharge

2023 September 26

18:07 Fincantieri signs a EUR 800 million facility agreement
17:53 Shortage of sea transport vessels in Russia estimated at over 400 units
17:36 MV Ballard becomes first Klaveness Combination Carriers vessel equipped with Silverstream Technologies air lubrication system
17:16 Shell completes Gibraltar's first cruise ship LNG bunkering
17:09 Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard launches second bilge water removing ship of project RST38 for Rosmorport
16:45 Port of Kiel opens two shore power facilities at the Ostuferhafen
16:28 Scandlines Germany officially receives the first intermediate ROV class certificate without the presence of conventional divers
16:07 Murmansk Commercial Seaport handled 1 million tonnes of coastwise cargo year-to-date
15:40 HMM introduces direct service between Korea and Indonesia
15:24 MOL and Idemitsu to launch demonstration test on recycling of marine plastic waste
14:32 Crowley Engineering Services wins design, production contracts for Crescent Towing
14:14 Admiral Makarov SUMIS to install simulator for training specialists of maritime autonomous surface ships navigation
13:42 Bunker One and Acelen launch bunkering operations outside the Port of Itaqui, Brazil
13:11 Port Houston container volume down 20% in August 2023
12:55 RZD and FESCO achieved record high daily result having dispatched 1.3 thousand TEU in 10 container trains from Commercial Port of Vladivostok
12:41 JSE, “K”Line, MOL and NYK partner to establish global liquefied hydrogen supply chain
12:21 MarineMax to expand superyacht services in Greece
11:40 Light Structures teams up with DNV to deliver structural integrity and digital twin services
11:27 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference opened in Saint-Petersburg
11:10 Wind-propulsion installations poised to surpass 50 mark in early 2024
11:01 Aktau Sea Commercial Port (Kazakhstan) obtains status of internationally important port
10:45 Bay-Houston Towing announces purchase of Port Arthur and Lake Charles operations from Seabulk
10:23 MAN Energy Solutions has filed 37 ammonia tech patent applications
09:58 “K” Line announces acquisition of third-party certification for CO2 reduction using marine biofuels and completion of a certificate issuance system
09:42 Mechel reports restructuring 320-million-dollar loan
09:19 RF Navy's Northern Fleet trains countering maritime unmanned vehicles

2023 September 25

18:07 Meyer Werft starts construction of the new cruise ship for NYK Cruises
17:35 Port of Vancouver cargo volumes increase by 11% in H1 2023
17:24 Number of ships servicing FESCO’s direct line between Saint-Petersburg and ports of China and India to double by year end
17:13 MOL, PETRONAS and MISC set the stage for the development of liquefied CO2 carriers
16:18 Throughput of Turkish ports in 8M’23 totaled 349.3 million tonnes, down 4.3% YoY
15:31 Ecospray's two Carbon Capture technologies successfully tested onboard
15:01 ADNOC and TAQA reach financial close on sustainable water supply project
14:53 Samara based Nefteflot to build three multipurpose dry cargo ships of RSD34L design
14:35 ITOCHU executes MoU for ammonia bunkering safety for ammonia-fueled container carrier
14:12 Alfa Laval joins a project to develop and produce the world's first 10 MW green hydrogen production facility offshore in the North Sea
13:48 Babcock’s LGE business wins world first contract for ecoCO2 cargo handling system
13:20 Oboronlogistics and Chinese manufacturers of spare parts and equipment reached preliminary agreements on direct supplies
12:14 All 120 workers rescued after Nile cruise ship accident in Egypt
11:42 China's shipbuilding output up 16.9 percent to 27.98 dwt in the first eight months of this year
11:24 COSL enters into the rigs purchase and sale contracts
11:13 Astrakhan based shipyard of USC launches chemical tanker Azimuth-1
10:58 Port of Rotterdam and Yokogawa start study to increase energy and resource efficiency across industries
10:27 COSCO SHIPPING launches the automotive industry digital supply chain platform
09:42 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2023 fell by 9% Y-o-Y to 4.57 million tonnes
09:18 Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 8M’2023 rose by 8.4% YoY