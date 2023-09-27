2023 September 27 18:06

Mawani wins two awards at LTA 2023

Jeddah Islamic Port was named Port of the Year for implementing major development initiatives that further strengthened its operational capabilities and position as a key East-West logistics hub besides helping it set a record-breaking monthly throughput of 495,000 TEUs last July, which follows the historic annual volume of 4,960,120 TEUs registered last year, according to the company's release.

The honor is the latest in a string of industry recognitions and world-class achievements for the Red Sea port in recent years, which include the eighth rank in the World Bank’s 2021 Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) and the Port of the Year award at the Green Shipping Summit 2023, as well as deals with local and global giants to set up state-of-the-art logistics parks.

On the other hand, Mawani’s win in the Customer Experience category reflects the significant strides taken of late to simplify the customer journey and enhance their satisfaction levels through the deployment of streamlined processes, cutting-edge technologies, best-in-class service quality standards, and a new-look customer contact center.

Chosen by an experienced panel of judges, the Logistics and Transport Awards celebrates the region’s top minds and entities from across the transportation, logistics, ecommerce, supply chain management, and tech industries for their ground-breaking accomplishments and future visions.