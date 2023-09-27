  • Home
  2023 September 27

    Value Maritime сompletes first filtree system installation in China for Ardmore Shipping

    Value Maritime has completed the first in a series of nine installations of its emissions reducing Filtree systems for product and chemical tanker company Ardmore Shipping Corporation, according to the company's release.

    Taking place in China, this was the first time that Value Maritime has installed its system outside of Europe. The Ardmore Seaventure is also the first Ardmore vessel now fully equipped with Value Maritime’s Filtree system. The remaining installations for Ardmore Shipping are scheduled to take place in China over the next nine months. 

    Ardmore’s order for nine Filtree systems is reflective of its ambitions for carbon emissions reduction and efficiency in its own fleet as well as the shipping industry at large. The Company established its own Energy Transition Plan (“ETP”) in 2021, which involves the deployment of clean technologies, innovative operational approaches, and the building of relationships with customers that are shifting their priorities towards more sustainable transportation of liquid bulk cargoes. 

    The plug-and-play modular Filtree system will allow for the filtration of sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide (on further upgrade) and 99% of ultra-fine particulate matter from Ardmore’s vessels. As a result, Ardmore can continue to sail with cost-effective, performance enhancing high sulphur fuel oil while simultaneously reducing emissions. As such, the Filtree system offers a rapid return on investment. 

    The system features a Clean Loop mechanism that filters its own wash water. This removes oil residues and particulate matter and neutralizes the pH value of the discharge water. Increased Sustainability Each of the nine installations on the Ardmore tankers will be carbon capture ready to further reduce emissions. With this, the CO2 from the vessel’s exhaust can be captured and stored in onboard tanks for onshore discharge later. The captured CO2 may then be used in a sustainable manner, for example, in the agricultural and food industries. 

    The Value Group (Value Maritime and Value Carbon) recently announced that Shell Ventures had joined its investor board to accelerate and expand Value Group’s carbon capture utilisation and storage strategy. 

    Ardmore Shipping Corporation Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes.

