2023 September 27 13:13

GTLK: fully operational ship repair complex in Murmansk Region to dock 90 ships per year

The facility is to be put into operation in 2026

When fully operational, ship repair cluster in the Murmansk Region will be able to offer dock repair to up to 90 ships per year, Valeria Zadonskaya, Project Manager, Investment Projects Directorate, State Transport Leasing Company JSC (GTLK) said at the at 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference organized by PortNews Media Group and held in Saint-Petersburg yesterday.

According to the speaker, GTLK is currently completing pre-project preparation and financial feasibility study. The designing works will begin in 2023.The project implementation may consist of up to 4 phases with a gradual expansion of the range of ship repair works and services. The facility is to be fully operational in 2026.

According to earlier statements of Olga Kuznetsova, Deputy Governor of the Murmansk Region, the market of ship repair covering the units homeported in Murmansk is estimated at RUB 2 billion. The maintenance of ships brings only RUB 500 million to the region.