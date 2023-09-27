2023 September 27 12:24

​Argeo and Shearwater form strategic alliance to transform subsea and ocean bottom seismic markets

​Shearwater GeoServices announce the formation of strategic alliance with Argeo, a global leader in robotic and digital solutions for the ocean space, for innovating and pioneering new technology and products across the subsea and marine seismic markets.

Argeo and Shearwater aim to jointly transform the subsea and ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic service sectors through the application of state-of-the-art patented technology and continuous operational excellence to accelerate efficiency gains across core markets.



Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS is a global, customer-focused and technology-driven provider of marine geophysical services. The company has the world’s largest fleet of high-end seismic vessels and a portfolio of proprietary technologies and software that provide customers with a full-range of towed streamer and ocean bottom geophysical acquisition techniques, efficient surveys and high-quality data.