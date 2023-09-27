2023 September 27 09:36

Ship repair companies are ready to unite in an association

Photo by PortNews



An organization is needed to help the industry representatives

Ship repair industry should be integrated in the form of association, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Sergey Fofanov, General Director of Nefteflot CJSC, as saying at the at 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference held in Saint-Petersburg yesterday.

"The ship repair industry should necessarily unite. There are many issues to address. There is a lot of work ahead. It is necessary to solve problems with equipment, personnel, infrastructure, financial support. All this requires increased attention and responsibility. It is necessary to revive the association of ship repair companies or to create it again so that this structure at least protects and helps, and as a maximum - manages the processes of ship repair and is coordination with the federal executive and legislative authorities,” said Sergey Fofanov.

Speaking about the situation in the domestic ship repair, he noted that Nefteflot CJSC could not use any of the existing measures of state support over the last three years “mainly due to the old funds and the lack of either collateral or free resources to be added to the federal funding. On the other hand – there is no serial approach to ship repair,” he emphasized.

According to the speaker, the prospects of using the new measure of state support – setting of zero VAT rates raises many questions so far. “Zero VAT is a good goal, but we do not understand how it will be implemented,’ - said Sergei Fofanov.

The 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference was held in Saint-Petersburg on 26 September 2023, the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA). The event was organized by Russia’s leading industry-focused media group PortNews.