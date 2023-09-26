2023 September 26 17:36

MV Ballard becomes first Klaveness Combination Carriers vessel equipped with Silverstream Technologies air lubrication system

Klaveness Combination Carriers (“KCC”) announces MV Ballard, the youngest vessel in the CABU fleet, has completed dry dock and subsequent sea trials with a wave of new energy efficiency measures in place, according to the company's release. Among the measures include Silverstream Technologies’ air lubrication system, the Silverstream System, making MV Ballard the first KCC, and one of the first vessels within the dry bulk/tanker space, to adopt this technology.

The Silverstream System utilizes a series of air release units (ARUs) located along the flat bottom of the vessel. Oil-free compressors generate pressurized air that is sent through the ARUs, creating a uniform layer of microbubbles that traverses the hull, thereby reducing the friction between the hull and water. This reduction leads to a decrease in net fuel consumption and the subsequent CO2 emissions.

Additional installations:

WE Tech shaft generator – Converts rotational energy from the propeller shaft into electric power to supply the Silverstream system and other on-board systems. This generates electricity more efficiently from main engine, instead of the less efficient auxiliary engines.

Becker Mewis Duct – A custom-designed hull appendage that improves propeller inflow hydrodynamics.

Welding seem fairing – A material is applied to welding seams that are created where the steel sheets of a ship’s hull meet, thereby smoothing the hull and reducing friction.

Silicon paint – An application of friction resistant anti-fouling paint to further improve hull performance.

Kongsberg Ship Performance System – This provides real-time, high-frequency sensor data to onshore locations.

Starlink internet system – This will ensure high-speed, low-latency and high-capacity internet connectivity to facilitate digital collaboration and data exchange between the ship and shore.



Following the sea trials, Ballard has returned to service with performance data of the new installations continuously monitored. Should all technologies deliver in line with KCC’s expectations, an energy efficiency improvement of around 15% is anticipated aboard the vessel. Following MV Ballard, CLEANBU MV Baru is scheduled for a Silverstream® System retrofit in November 2023.



KCC is one of the the world leaders in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with three CABU vessels under construction for delivery in 2026. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.