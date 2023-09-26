2023 September 26 16:07

Murmansk Commercial Seaport handled 1 million tonnes of coastwise cargo year-to-date

Yet another batch of crushed stone has been recently shipped to the Arctic zone of Russia

From the beginning of the year, Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC) has handled 1 million tonnes of coastwise cargo. Yet another batch of crushed stone has been recently shipped to the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation, according to the stevedore’s press center.

As Vitaly Vlasov, Production Director of MMTP, commented regarding the coastwise cargo handled in the port, they are mostly bound for the Arctic, which is among the key directions in the operation of Murmansk Commercial Seaport.

Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC) is the largest stevedoring company in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. It is a part of National Transportation Company whose key partners are SUEK and EuroChem. Established in 1994, MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters. The port ensures year-round connection with the key logistic centers worldwide.

Reconstruction of Berth No 2 is underway in the port of Murmansk. With its completion, the company’s throughput will increase to 5 million tonnes while the capacity of the entire port will exceed 20 million tonnes per year. The works are to be completed in 2023.

National Transport Company JSC (NTC) is a company managing Commercial Seaport of Murmansk, Daltransugol in the port of Vanino, Maly Port in Nakhodka, bulk terminals in Tuapse and Murmansk. All the company’s terminals specialize in handling of bulk cargo - mineral fertilizers, ores, construction materials, coal, etc.