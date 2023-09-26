2023 September 26 15:24

MOL and Idemitsu to launch demonstration test on recycling of marine plastic waste

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. announced the joint start of a demonstration test on the recycling of marine plastic waste, according to the company's release.

MOL Group company Nihon Tug-Boat Co., Ltd. has installed an automated marine debris collection device called "Seabin" at the Hiroshima Municipal Pier, which is used as a base for tugboats, with the aim of promoting marine environment conservation. In the demonstration test, Idemitsu Kosan subsidiary Chemical Recycle Japan Co., Ltd., using the marine plastic waste collected by Seabin as raw material, produce generated oil by its technology of recycling of used plastics into oil.

Through a series of these initiatives, Idemitsu Kosan will confirm the availability of generated oil as a raw material for petrochemical products and fuel oils and verify the feasibility of recycling marine plastic waste. In the future, Idemitsu aims to produce "Renewable Chemicals" and "Renewable Fuel Oil" with its oil refining and petrochemical equipment, using generated oil derived from marine plastic waste as raw material.



The MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as one of the key elements of its "BLUE ACTION 2035" management plan.



