2023 September 25 16:18

Throughput of Turkish ports in 8M’23 totaled 349.3 million tonnes, down 4.3% YoY

Exports from Russia to Turkey totaled 7.56 million tonnes of cargo

In January-August 2022, throughput of Turkish ports totaled 349.3 million tonnes, down 4.3% YoY, according to the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs of the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In August, Turkish ports handled 44.2 million tonnes, down 2.5%, year-on-year.

The highest throughput in August 2023 was registered in the port of Kocaeli (6.77 million tonnes), Aliaga (6.57 million tonnes), Iskenderun (5.84 million tonnes), Ceyhan (4.34 million tonnes), Mersin (4.07 million tonnes) and Tekirdag (3.8 million tonnes). Turkey’s 10 largest ports handled 37.3 million tonnes which accounts for 84.4%.

Key export cargoes of Turkey are artificial cement (833 thousand tonnes), diesel fuel (457 thousand tonnes), feldspar (379 thousand tonnes), heavy fuel oil (354 thousand tonnes) and sodium carbonate (352 thousand tonnes).

Major directions of Turkish exports in August were Italy (1.2 million tonnes), USA (939 thousand tonnes) and Izrael (925 thousand tonnes).

Key import cargoes of Turkey are crude oil (2.8 million tonnes), coal (2 million tonnes), diesel fuel (1.56 million tonnes), coke (1.54 million tonnes), metal scrap (1.4 million tonnes). Russia was the key supplier of coke, coal, In August, Russia supplied a total of 7.56 million tonnes of cargo to Turkey. It is followed by USA (1.11 million tonnes) and Egypt (1.06 million tonnes).