2023 September 25 11:13

Astrakhan based shipyard of USC launches chemical tanker Azimuth-1

Image Source: Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

Chemical tanker Azimuth-1 of Project 00216М has been launched at ASPO production facility of USC’s Southern Center of shipbuilding and Ship Repair.

The ship designed by Nevskoye Design Bureau JSC is ordered by Eurasia-Shipping Caspiy LLC.

The ship is intended for transportation of crude oil and oil products as well as a wide range of liquid cargoes - noxious liquid substances including those requiring heating to 60 degrees. Such ships can simultaneously carry three types of cargo.

Image Source: Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

The ship has six cargo tanks and two slop tanks with a total capacity of 8,900 cbm (capacity of cargo tanks – about 8,700 cbm).

Vessels of 00216М design have the following characteristics: length – 141 meters; width – 16.7 meters; depth – 6 meters; endurance – 15 days; speed – about 10 knots; river deadweight (with draft of 3.6 meters) — 5,350 tonnes, sea deadweight (with draft of 4.6 meters) — 7,900 tonnes; crew – 13.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.