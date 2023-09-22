2023 September 22 16:07

Exports of Russian fish products in 8M’23 increased by 4% YoY to 1.4 million tonnes

In value terms, exports fell by 4%, year-on-year

In January-August 2023, exports of Russian fish products (excluding trade beyond the customs area) increased by 4%, year-on-year, to 1.4 million tonnes. In value terms, exports fell by 4%, to $3.6 billion, according to the Telegram channel of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).

In the reported period, import of fish products totaled about 390 thousand tonnes (+26%) with the total value of $1.7 billion.

Rosrybolovstvo also says that fish trade with China reached 811 thousand tonnes by 18 September 2023 (+81%) with the total value of $1.71 billion. Russia has exported 771 thousand tonnes of fish (+86%) for $1.49 billion and imported 41 thousand tonnes for $226 million (+18%, year-on-year).

Fish production in Russia from the beginning of 2023 exceeded 4 million tonnes by 18 September (+11.5%).

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Russian Federal Fisheries Agency forecasts the total catch of bioresources to reach 5.08 million tonnes this year. Exports are forecasted to remain flat, year-on-year, the bulk of products to be exported to the APR countries, Middle East and Africa while exports to unfriendly countries will decrease.