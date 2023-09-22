  • Home
  • 2023 September 22 13:59

    Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 8M’2023 rose by 10% YoY

    Source: Port of Shanghai Authority
    The port’s container throughput rose by 3.5%

    In January-August 2023, port Shanghai (China) handled 371 million tonnes of cargo, up 10%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput rose by 3.5%, year-on-year, to 3.21 million TEUs.

    Meanwhile, port Hong Kong (China) is decreasing its performance throughout the entire year of 2023. In January-August 2023, it handled 9.55 million TEUs (-15.1%, year-on-year). The port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 7.4 million TEUs (-16.6%, year-on-year).

    Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2022, the port of Shanghai handled 513.7 million tonnes.

