2023 September 22 14:22

Guangzhou Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group sign a strategic cooperation framework agreement

Recently, Guangzhou Port Group Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Port Group Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in Guangzhou. Both parties will leverage their respective resource advantages to enhance comprehensive cooperation in areas such as route upgrading, marketing, and multimodal transport, and jointly build more convenient, high-quality, and efficient logistics channels to better serve the economic development of Guangdong and Jiangsu.

According to the agreement, both parties will adhere to the principles of "strong alliance, complementary advantages, equality, mutual benefit and win-win development", seize the opportunities for integrated development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and the Yangtze River Delta Region, actively explore new models of cooperation between Guangdong and Jiangsu, improve port brands, expand cooperation areas, and achieve complementary advantages and win-win cooperation, and add a new impetus for the purpose of further promoting cross-regional linkage between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta, and driving high-quality economic development in both regions.



It is reported that as important comprehensive ports in South China and East China respectively, Guangzhou Port and Jiangsu Port, relying on the Pearl River and Yangtze River water systems, have strong geographical advantages and vast cargo source hinterland, and their container throughput ranks top in the country. Guangzhou Port Group and Jiangsu Port Group have maintained close communication for a long time, engaging in close cooperation in areas such as route development, logistics extension, and green and smart port development, and they launched the Nanjing-Guangzhou Boutique Maritime Express in September 2013. Over the past decade, the route has gradually developed into an important link connecting the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Pearl River Economic Belt, providing efficient and convenient logistics services for trade between the two places.





