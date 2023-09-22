2023 September 22 13:41

A.P. Moller – Maersk opens new warehouse in Douala, Cameroon

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the global integrated logistics company, has opened its doors to a brand-new and technology-driven Warehousing & Distribution (W&D) facility in Douala, Cameroon. Situated within the Douala Port Zone, Maersk’s new facility is the ideal site for cargo moving in and out of one of the most important ports in the country along the West African coast, one that also serves as a gateway to several markets within Central Africa.

The Port of Douala handles over 70% of imports into Cameroon, serving both the nation's population and its landlocked neighbours within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community.

Maersk’s new W&D facility in Douala will be spread over 16,000 sq. m., including more than 12,000 sq. m. covered space that provides more than 8,000 pallet positions. The facility will provide for dry warehousing and distribution with a focus on deconsolidation and fulfilment. Being a bonded facility, it will also provide for the storage of cargo in the customs clearance process. Maersk will also arrange value-added services at this facility, such as palletisation, packing and kitting.

The state-of-the-art facility with modern WMS will provide customers with accurate and real-time visibility of their inventory. Full traceability using lot, batch, and serial numbering will ensure efficient movement of goods. Ultimately, the optimised operations using technology will aid in reducing waste and inventory errors and provide an improved experience to customers.

100% internal lighting will be done using low-consumption LED lights, and all external lighting will be powered by solar energy. All forklifts required in the W&D operations will be battery-operated and charged using solar energy. At the beginning of operations, 15% of the site’s electricity requirements will be fulfilled by solar panels installed at the site itself, with a plan to scale up in the coming years.



Southern West Africa encompasses the following countries: Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinee and Sao Tome and Principe.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.