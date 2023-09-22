2023 September 22 12:31

Seaside LNG joins SEA-LNG coalition

SEA-LNG welcomes another new member, Seaside LNG, the LNG production and maritime transportation logistics provider based in Houston, Texas.

Seaside LNG is the only company with integrated shoreside liquefication, LNG storage, and bunkering capabilities in North America. The company maintains the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant LNG barges in North America and has successfully performed more than 400 safe LNG transfers. Seaside LNG will further enhance the coalition’s collective expertise with their valuable supply, infrastructure and safety experience.