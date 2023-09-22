2023 September 22 10:43

Mawani and Saudi Investment Recycling Company sign green deal

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has signed an agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) to boost collaboration across sustainability, marine safety, and oil spill control besides setting up waste management and recycling facilities.

The partnership marks a major milestone in Mawani’s strategic pursuit to build a smart and sustainable maritime sector, transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub, and contribute to achieving the country’s net carbon neutrality goal by 2060 in accordance with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement is specifically tailored towards adopting sustainable ship waste recycling practices and strengthening response operations during oil and hazardous substances spills, in addition to deploying satellite monitoring, modelling, and simulation across marine conservation efforts, enhance innovation in marine waste management, and incentivize economic and investment opportunities arising from SIRC’s incubators and projects.

Held in Dammam on 20-21 September under the patronage of HE Eng. Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of Mawani, the 4th edition of the Saudi Maritime Congress brings leading industry professionals, decision-makers, and government entities under one roof to showcase the latest technologies, build valuable relationships, and explore the endless potential of the Kingdom’s fast-growing maritime and logistics sectors.

As a main partner of the annual industry event, Mawani aims to highlight the wealth of prospects on offer across the national maritime sector to visitors and participants while sharing successful case studies from the Kingdom’s journey of progress and growth so far.