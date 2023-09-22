2023 September 22 09:03

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong secures feeder pair from CK Line

CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding announced that Korean shipowner KC Line has contracted for two 2,700 teu containerships, according to Seatrade Maritime.

The newbuilding order by KC Line is the first that it has made at CSSC Huangpu Wenchong.

Measuring in 188.8metres length and 32.2 metres width, the vessels will be classified by Korean Register (KR) upon delivery. Featuring in larger container loading capacity and high efficiency, this vessel designed by Shanghai-based SDARI is a signature product of Huangpu Wenchong.



Huangpu Wenchong is a leading Chinese shipyard on building feeder vessels. The shipyard has already delivered over 200 feeder containerships for worldwide clients.