2023 September 20 17:40

MacGregor receives more than EUR 25 million order for general cargo cranes

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant, more than EUR 25 million order for general cargo cranes for ten 84,500 dwt multipurpose vessels built in Asia, according to the company's release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 third quarter orders received. The cranes are scheduled to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2026.

The order includes a total of 40 cranes with a lifting capacity of 75 tons. All cranes are connected to the latest worldwide service support and equipped with an active safety system for the highest possible secure operation.

MacGregor was selected as the supplier of these general cargo cranes thanks to its well-known design capabilities and long-term good cooperation with the customer.

MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea. MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4.1 billion and it employs around 11,700 people worldwide.