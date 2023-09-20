2023 September 20 15:39

Freire Shipyard holds keel laying for maintenance support vessel

The keel laying event for Briggs Marine's versatile Maintenance Support Vessel at the Freire Shipyard marks the beginning of a groundbreaking journey in maritime support.

The vessel's design is optimally configured to support Briggs’ ongoing contracts with UK Government, offshore wind farms and commercial ports. The vessel will primarily undertake inspection, servicing, and replacement of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings in the UK and overseas, but also will seamlessly handle various tasks such as diving, surveys, and maintenance support while maintaining its core functionality.

Notable features include a moonpool, detachable A-frame, a 4-point mooring system, and a survey project office. Additionally, the design incorporates a demountable Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) boarding ladder to support offshore windfarm projects. This upcoming construction, scheduled for delivery in 2024, boasts a length of 40 meters and utilizes a diesel-electric DP-2 propulsion system, carefully configured for peak efficiency during operations in UK and Northern European Waters.

Briggs places a premium on crew comfort, evident through the vessel's noise reduction enhancements and MLC compliant accommodation for the 6-person crew and 10 project personnel.

Freire Shipyard is a family-owned shipyard located in the northwest of Spain that was founded in 1895. Currently, the shipyard is dedicated to the construction and repair of steel vessels of high technological value of up to 155 meters in length, including Oceanographic and Research Vessels, Fishing Vessels, Mega Yachts, Offshore Support Vessels and Military Patrol Vessels.

Briggs Marine is a provider of marine and environmental services, with over 50 years experience, specializing in port and marine operations, environmental and subsea support, and vessel chartering. Briggs Marine has established itself in recent years as a key supplier for Peel Ports Group, providing marine services in the Port of Liverpool and London Medway as well as providing Aids to Navigation (AtoN), Commercial Diving, Subsea Cable IMR, construction and engineering support, Environmental Response, Marine Survey, Terminal and Energy Storage Solutions and Vessel Charter across the UK.