  • Home
  • News
  • Partners support emission reductions on Rotterdam-Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 20 12:44

    Partners support emission reductions on Rotterdam-Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor

    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the Port of Rotterdam (PoR) and 20 partners in the Green & Digital Shipping Corridor are working to reduce 20% to 30% of emissions from international shipping by 2030. This was agreed at the third Green Corridor workshop, held this week in Rotterdam.

    The Green & Digital Shipping Corridor was established in August 2022 to bring together partners across the supply chain to realise zero and near-zero emissions shipping on the Rotterdam-Singapore route, with the ultimate aim to reach net-zero emissions in 2050. Over the past year, the corridor attracted strong support from global value-chain partners, including shipping lines, port authorities and operators, fuel suppliers, fuel coalitions and associations, banks, leading institutes of higher learning and knowledge partners.

    The project partners are working towards reducing GHG emissions from this international shipping corridor by 20%, striving for 30%, by 2030, compared to 2022[1]. The corridor will continue to deepen efforts towards achieving the strengthened ambition of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships. This is to be achieved through the development and uptake of zero and near-zero emission fuels in large containers vessels (of at least 8,000 TEU) deployed on the 15,000 km route, supported by a combination of operational and digital efficiencies.

    A modelling study led by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero-Carbon Shipping, one of the corridor partners for the project, and supported by the ports, explored multiple alternative fuels across a variety of zero and near-zero emission pathways, including synthetic and bio-variants of methanol, ammonia and LNG. Beyond the study, hydrogen is one other alternative fuel pathway to be looked at. Efforts are underway to aggregate demand and supply to reduce cost gap towards adoption of sustainable fuels.

    Working groups have been established to look into the deployment of all of these fuels on the trade lane, spanning across demand and supply of fuel, standards, safety procedures, financing and regulations. The corridor partners gathered in Rotterdam this week to identify action steps for the various fuel pathways.

    Low carbon fuels will likely be more expensive than existing fuels and a separate working group has been formed with the support of the Global Maritime Forum, the Centre for Maritime Studies of the National University of Singapore, University of Oxford, and Citi, to address gaps in regulation and financing. The study includes modelling price-gap differences to incentivise the uptake of alternative fuels.

    In addition, Singapore and Rotterdam have jointly assessed the readiness of both ports and steps ahead such as adopting similar bunkering standards and safety frameworks to accelerate the adoption of zero and near-zero emission fuels on this major trade route. 

    This was put into action in Q3 2023 with the conduct of ship-to-ship green methanol bunkering on the world’s first methanol-fuelled container ship at both Port of Singapore and Rotterdam.

    The partners believe that the corridor’s approach, supported by the strong industry coalition will provide greater certainty in demand and help scale-up production of zero and near-zero emission fuels. This will help to close the cost gap and encourage even wider adoption of such fuels.

    Rotterdam and Singapore are the first ports adopting and sharing port and vessel information such as arrival and departure timings in accordance with global standards, namely the IMO & International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) standards to enable systems interoperability. Both ports are also promoting the use of electronic bills of lading and digital solutions such as just-in-time planning and coordination to enhance efficiencies and reduce GHG emissions.

    Partners in the Rotterdam-Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor:
    The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the Port of Rotterdam, A.P. Moller Maersk A/S, bp, the Centre for Maritime Studies of the National University of Singapore, Citi, Clifford Capital, CMA CGM, Digital Container Shipping Association, the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, the Global Maritime Forum, the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero-Carbon Shipping, Methanol Institute, MSC, Nanyang Technological University Maritime Energy and Sustainable Development Centre of Excellence, Ocean Network Express, PSA International, RMI , SEA-LNG, Shell, University of Oxford, Yara Clean Ammonia.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 20

15:14 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey releases roadmap to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
14:59 Oil export shipments from CPC rose by 9% by mid-September
14:40 NYK participates in environmental initiative to reduce methane emissions
14:05 ABS issues AIP for an offshore hydrogen/ammonia production platform from KRISO
13:46 Rosmorport to approve design for modernization of two icebreakers to meet cruise tasks
13:44 MOL Drybulk, Kambara Kisen sign basic agreement on time charter for newbuilding methanol dual fuel bulk carrier
12:44 Partners support emission reductions on Rotterdam-Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor
12:21 Baltic Fleet's corvette Stoikiy conducts missile firing in Baltic Sea
12:13 Fluxys Belgium, Pipelink, Socofe and SFPIM join forces in CO₂ network operator “Fluxys c-grid”
11:40 IUMI calls for industry-wide cooperation and knowledge sharing as shipowners move toward net-zero
11:22 Severnaya Verf: Russian shipyards are in unequal competitive conditions with Chinese and Turkish ones
11:00 KPI OceanConnect and Uni-Tankers collaborate on successful biofuel trial
10:30 OCI Global secures green methanol bunker licence in Egypt's Port Said
10:07 Konecranes wins 8 RTG order for a new container terminal in Colombia in drive for sustainable globalization
09:38 Russian market of ship repair exceeded RUB 124 billion in 2022
09:17 Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Pan Ocean to develop a digital ship management platform
08:36 Making better business decisions with the ICTSI App
07:34 Maiden voyage of China's first home-grown cruise ship to start in 2024

2023 September 19

18:07 Crowley appoints James Fowler as senior vice president and general manager of its Crowley Shipping business
17:59 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade says 20 gas carriers are needed to ship LNG from Portovaya CS
17:30 Wartsila selects Hoglund as key supplier of high-end cargo control system for four new VLEC vessels
17:17 China launches action plan to prevent invasive alien species through border ports
17:06 Europe’s shipping emissions back to pre-pandemic high
16:48 Cranfield University at the forefront of new £14.1m global initiative to transform Net Zero hydrogen production
16:36 Rosatom looks into deepening of Tiksi port to 8 meters
16:24 DP World introduces a remote pinning station at its Southampton hub
16:02 Saint-Petersburg Governor: 61 naval and civil ships are under construction at the city shipyards
15:40 JERA Global Markets sells terminal in the port of Amsterdam to Rhenus Group
15:23 Rosatom is ready to spend RUB 260 million for acquisition of drones intended for NSR
15:04 MISC & Nissen Kaiun enter into a new partnership agreement for the sale and charter of two LNG carriers
14:31 Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies by capacity
14:07 Damen Shipyards signs contract with Port Marlborough NZ for the delivery of the new ASD Tug 2111 class
13:44 HGK Shipping orders a gas tanker with special dimensions
13:08 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport
12:11 Hanwha Ocean gets AiP from DNV for the cargo hold of ultra large LCO2 carriers and AoSS for underwater radiated noise measurement and from ABS for the world's first large-scale carbon emission free LNG carrier
11:33 Vopak reaches agreement with Infracapital on the sale of its chemical terminals in Rotterdam
11:20 First applications for setting zero VAT not expected from ship repair companies before January 2024
11:20 CMA CGM to enhance its ASEA KENYA service connecting Far East & Kenya
10:55 CMA CGM and Maersk join forces to accelerate the decarbonization of the shipping industry
10:35 Concordia Damen converts inland shipping vessel into TSHD for Nigerian dredging project
09:51 USC demonstrated the model of its Project 00840 Karelia sea/river cruise ship
09:26 Russian company SeaProject created a multipurpose boat with a remote and automated control
09:12 IUMI reports signs of recovery and resilience for cargo underwriters

2023 September 18

18:07 IUMI reports positivity for marine underwriters but uncertainty for future sustainability remains
17:15 IMO submits the 2023 IMO Strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships to the First Global Stocktake
16:57 DP World inaugurates a new vertical quay at the port of Novi Sad in Serbia
16:24 The new Finnlines vessel M/S Finnsirius makes its first call to the port of Kapellskar
15:54 Chevron's strike-hit Australia LNG facility resumes full production
15:23 Klaveness Combination Carriers to pilot Starlink internet service at sea
14:53 The Port of Huelva and Enagas to jointly promote renewable gas projects
14:40 National Transport Company’s terminals to increase throughput by 13% to 47 million tonnes this year
14:23 UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million pound shore power project
13:37 Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build 4th LNG storage tank
13:16 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 1.7% in 8M’23
12:58 Fertiglobe signs MoU with AD Ports to explore logistics collaboration opportunities in Egypt, UAE
12:43 Throughput capacity of Vanino seaport in the Khabarovsk Territory can reach 85 million tonnes by 2025
12:18 Valenciaport bulk traffic increases by 1.95% in August 2023
11:48 DFDS expands ferry network to Strait of Gibraltar
10:49 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
10:35 Neoenergia and Government of Rio Grande do Norte sign memorandum for offshore wind power projects
09:57 PT Pertamina selects Topsoe as the technology provider for its renewable fuels production units in Indonesia
09:22 Yamal LNG produced 100 million tons of LNG since the plant start-up in December 2017

2023 September 17

15:32 Vestas secures 243 MW order for V163-4.5 MW wind turbines in the USA
14:27 BMT unveils expanded ELLIDA fleet-design offerings, redefining naval support operations for the future
13:43 Equinor: the Eirin field to bring more gas to Europe
12:29 Edda Wind launches CSOV at Gondan Shipbuilders, Spain
11:10 BW Offshore announces sale of its Abo FPSO
10:17 Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company secures a maintenance dredging contract in Georgia
09:58 Viking announces additional Nile River sailings through 2026

2023 September 16

15:33 East of Suez market update as of 15 Sep 2023 - ENGINE