2023 September 20 10:07

Konecranes wins 8 RTG order for a new container terminal in Colombia in drive for sustainable globalization

The 8 Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes will be delivered to a new container terminal at Puerto Antioquia, Colombia, that will provide new export and import power for the regional economy of Antioquia and Colombia as a whole. The order was booked in August 2023, according to the company's release.

The eight RTGs for Puerto Antioquia were ordered by Puerto Bahia Colombia de Uraba, whose key shareholder is the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. They are fully electric, powered by cable reels connected to the local grid.

