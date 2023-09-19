2023 September 19 17:59

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade says 20 gas carriers are needed to ship LNG from Portovaya CS

Prospects of building such ships in Russia are quite high

Gazprom will need about 20 gas carriers for transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Portovaya CS in the port of Ust-Luga, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, as saying at the plenary session of the Neva 2023.

Victor Yevtukhov reminded that Novatek had signed a contract with Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda for 15 gas carriers needed to operate under Arctic LNG 2 project. The Ministry expects that the fleet will be built in the coming years and the Korean suppliers who rejected their obligations will be replaced with Chinese partners.

“Besides, LNG-1, LNG-3 (Arctic LNG 1, Arctic LNG 3 projects Ed.) will need two times as much as 20 units. In principle, the prospects for the construction of such ships are quite high. Another thing is that we can only have them built at Zvezda and the shipyard is ready for this. When all workshops are fully operational it will be able to process 300 thousand tonnes of metal and even more. This is a big shipyard, a modern one,” - said Viktor Yevtukhov.

On 29 August 2023, cruise ship Peotr Veliky of Project PV300VD made a transition from the water area of Lotos Shipyard to ASPO (production facility of USC’s Southern Center of shipbuilding and Ship Repair. The liner sailed along the Volga river and moored at the outfitting berth of Association of Commercial Sea Ports, says USC.

According to an earlier statement, a shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by Gazprom at the Complex near the Portovaya CS was completely unloaded from the Velikiy Novgorod LNG tanker at the Tangshan LNG import terminal in China. This is the first time LNG produced by Gazprom was delivered via the Northern Sea Route.