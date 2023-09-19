2023 September 19 17:17

China launches action plan to prevent invasive alien species through border ports

China decided to begin a one-year action plan to prevent invasive alien species from entering border ports across the country as part of efforts to safeguard the country's biodiversity and ecological environment, according to Xinhua.

The country faces increasing risks of invasive alien species due to the rapid development of international trade and frequent cross-border personnel exchanges in recent years, according to the General Administration of Customs.

A total of 1,826 live animal and plant species that were banned from entering the country were intercepted in the first eight months, and a number of criminal gangs that illegally imported exotic pets were dismantled, the administration said.

China will strengthen inspection of alien species in freight transport, consignments and deliveries, cross-border e-commerce and border trade.