Saint-Petersburg Governor: 61 naval and civil ships are under construction at the city shipyards

2023 September 19 16:02

Shipyards of Saint-Petersburg are currently building 61 naval and civil ships. In 2023, Saint-Petersburg shipyards laid down 6 units and launched 5 units, according to the press center of the city authorities citing Saint-Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov.

When commenting on the opening of the 17th International Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography, NEVA 2023 in Saint-Petersburg, the head of the city emphasized the role of Saint-Petersburg as Russia’s center of shipbuilding with more than 40 industry-focused organizations and shipbuilding products accounting for over 20% of transport engineering in the city. All the organizations including designing, instrument-making and machine-building ones as well as manufacturing ship equipment employ over 60 thousand people.