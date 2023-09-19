2023 September 19 15:04

MISC & Nissen Kaiun enter into a new partnership agreement for the sale and charter of two LNG carriers

MISC Berhad (MISC) has entered into a new partnership agreement with Japanese ship owner, Nissen Kaiun Co., Ltd. (Nissen Kaiun) for the sale and charter of two of its existing LNG carriers, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the transaction, MISC will transfer ownership of the LNG carriers to Nissen Kaiun, and simultaneously enter into a charter agreement with Eaglestar and Synergy Marine as the shipmanagers.

The first of the two vessels is expected to be delivered to Nissen Kaiun in the fourth quarter of 2023.

MISC Berhad’s fleet consists of more than 100 owned and in-chartered vessels comprising of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Ethane carriers, Petroleum and Product vessels, Floating Production Systems (FPS) as well as LNG Floating Storage Units (FSU) with a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of more than 13 million tonnes.

Nissen Kaiun Co., Ltd. (Nissen Kaiun) is a family-owned shipping company, based in Hakatajima, Imabari City, Japan. Nissen Kaiun owns and operates a wide variety of vessels, including Gas Carriers, Oil and Chemical Tankers, Bulk Carriers and Container Ships.