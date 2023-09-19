2023 September 19 13:08

Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of cargo terminal in Pevek seaport

Image source: LENMORNIIPROEKT

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has approved the construction of a sea terminal in the port of Pevek (Chukotka Autonomous Territory) for shipment of cargo from Baimsky GOK. RF Government earlier expanded the limits of Pevek seaport with additional plots of land and water area near Cape Nagleynyn in the Chaunskaya Bay. The new terminal is to begin operation in 2026, It will contribute to the development of the year-round transportation of cargo by the Northern Sea Route, according to the statement of Glavgosexpertiza.

“The design throughput of the terminal near Cape Nagleynyn is 1.842 million tonnes per year. Its waterfront infrastructure and objects within the water area of the port are designed to handle about 50 ships per year,” - said Aleksandr Rudakovsky, Chief Expert of the project.

On the new territory of the port of Pevek is to accommodate marine and coastal facilities, including a 275-meter long berth, an access canal, water areas with zones for operations and maneuvering, cargo storage areas, dams with open storage facilities and other production and auxiliary facilities.

The total area of the terminal is 224.86 hectares with dredging to be conducted on over 120 hectares of the water area and the access canal. “The access canal is planned to have the minimum distance to Cape Nagleynyn for vessels moving from the Chaunskaya Bay in the East Siberian Sea,” - said Aleksandr Rudakovsky.

The access canal is designed to have a depth of 12.29 m with the depth of the operating area at the berth to be 11.89 m. That will allow for handling large-tonnage vessels of up to 40,000 dwt carrying general cargo by the Northern Sea Route.

All the sections of the cargo terminal will be connected by roads and engineering networks. The construction of the terminal’s marine and coastal infrastructure is divided into five phases.

The developer of the project on construction of federally owned facilities is FSUE Hydrographic Company (a company of Rosatom), General Designer - LENMORNIIPROEKT JSC.