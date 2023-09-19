2023 September 19 09:51

USC demonstrated the model of its Project 00840 Karelia sea/river cruise ship

Photo by IAA PortNews

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) participating in the 17th International Exhibition and Conference for Commercial Shipping, Shipbuilding, Offshore Energy, Ports, Inland Waterways and Oceanography, NEVA 2023 which opened in Saint-Petersburg on September 18, has presented over 30 designs of ships and marine facilities. According to the Telegram of USC, the visitors can see the model of a sea/river cruise ship of Project 00840 Karelia.

Other models presented at the exhibition are those of the Arctic cruise liner and a passenger catamaran for 150 people, a refrigerating trawler of Project КМТ 02.01 Nord Piligrim, a multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project 15760 Donbass, a chemical tanker of Project 90101 Iberia.

Photo by IAA PortNews

Cruise liners of Project 00840 can operate in the Black, Azov, Caspian and White seas (with an ability to call the Solovetsky Islands), in the Gulf of Finland and on inland water ways. The ship will have a capacity of 180 passengers. There will be 88 cabins including 2 cabins for people with disabilities.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.