2023 September 18 14:40

National Transport Company’s terminals to increase throughput by 13% to 47 million tonnes this year

Image source: National Transport Company delivery of a terminal in Ust-Luga postponed for a year due to the sanctions

This year, all sea terminals of National Transport Company (NTC) are showing positive but different dynamics depending on the region. However, the main hindering factors are the same – new contractors due to sanctions, and railway restrictions, IAA PortNews correspondent cites NTC Operations Director Andrey Chernikov as telling journalists at the meeting in the port of Vanino.

According to him, throughput of the company’s six ports totaled 41.4 million tonnes in 2022. This year, they are showing a 13-pct growth (to 47 million tonnes). All the ports are showing positive dynamics with the western directions accounting for the major growth.

The growth of Commercial Seaport of Murmansk, 25%, is driven mainly by coal. This year, it has already shipped 2 million tonnes more than last year. Maly Port in Nakhodka — a growth of 13-14%, Tuapse Bulk Terminal — a growth of 11%, Murmansk Bulk Terminal — up 7-8%, Daltransugol in Vanino expects a slight increase, by 1 million tonnes to 17 million of the previous year,” he said.

The company’s investment programme on development of the terminals next year has retained the financial parameters but has changed technologically.

“We adjust not amounts, but technologies. That is because we have changed contractors: we used to take equipment from the Europeans. Today it is mainly China with somewhat other technologies to meet which we are revising the company’s technological cycle. Besides, any project needs elaboration. For example, the project on development of Daltransugol terminal saw many changes several times but investments continue in the planned amount. At this moment, the port’s capacity is 33 million tonnes. We expect that Russian Railways will complete the reconstruction of the Vanino junction from Komsomolsk-on-Amur. The second line will be built and the capacity will be increased to 40 trains per day. In general that makes 75 million tonnes but all the stevedores will see a total increase of about 20 million tonnes. Although the capacity of Vanino port will double by, BAM will not be able to transport that amount of cargo since its construction rates are different,” said the expert.

The prospects of the terminal in the port of Vanino depend on the depth which lets handle vessels of up to 160,000 dwt, which is twice as much as the capacity of the terminal in Primorye.

The development of Murmansk port is not limited by modernization but the dredging issue is to be solved to welcome ships of a larger deadweight, according to Andrey Chernikov.

As for the terminal in Ust-Luga, its delivery has been postponed from 2024 to late 2025 – early 2026 due to the sanctions.

National Transport Company JSC (NTC) is a company managing Commercial Seaport of Murmansk, Daltransugol in the port of Vanino, Maly Port in Nakhodka, bulk terminals in Tuapse and Murmansk. All the company’s terminals specialize in handling of bulk cargo - mineral fertilizers, ores, construction materials, coal, etc. The company’s key partners are SUEK, EuroChem and SGC.