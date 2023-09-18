2023 September 18 15:23

Klaveness Combination Carriers to pilot Starlink internet service at sea

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA ("KCC") is exploring the potential of improved vessel connectivity with a pilot of Starlink, a cutting-edge satellite internet service provisioned by Marlink. The move focuses on improving digital collaboration and data exchange between shore and ship, a key step in reaching KCC’s ambitious targets set for crew safety/welfare and carbon emission reductions, according to the company's release.

Taking traditional VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) connectivity to the next level, Starlink uses a vast constellation of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites to ensure high-speed, low-latency and high-capacity internet access even in the most remote maritime locations.

As KCC pilots to technology, potential applications and benefits to the fleet include:

Enhanced onshore/offshore collaboration: The introduction of Starlink enables closer collaboration during vessel operations, and will ensure more efficient safety meetings between onshore and offshore teams.

Innovative safety training with KLASS: Our Klaveness Always Safe and Secure (KLASS) program incorporates engaging gamification techniques into its educational and training resources, fostering a proactive safety culture.

Elevated crew well-being and entertainment: Crew members will experience improved connectivity for better communication with friends and family, while gaining improved access to onboard entertainment options.

Advancing remote inspections: This will build on the success of KCC's remote inspection initiatives first carried out in 2021.

Real-time sensor data and analytics: The ability to closely monitor vessel performance in real-time provides valuable insights into areas for potential improvement and optimization.

Accelerated digitalization adoption: The vessels are better positioned to fully embrace digitalization, enhancing process optimization, and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Empowering emerging technologies: With the maritime industry's adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the rise, the need for increased bandwidth on vessels becomes ever more crucial.

Efficient documentation handling: Time is saved through streamlined cargo swap and hull cleaning documentation procedures, while expanded support for video and image file sizes streamlines document handling processes.

KCC has installed Starlink on the CLEANBU vessel MV Baru as of September 2023, with CABU vessel MV Ballard currently being outfitted.



KCC is one of the the world leaders in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers with three CABU vessels under construction for delivery in 2026. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.



Marlink’s hybrid network combines global satcom and terrestrial technologies via a proprietary global infrastructure.