2023 September 17 12:29

Edda Wind launches CSOV at Gondan Shipbuilders, Spain

Following the naming ceremony for Edda Nordri last Saturday, Edda Wind on September 15 launched Commissioning Service Operation vessel (CSOV) C492 at Gondan Shipbuilders in Spain. Edda Nordri will commence operation in Q4 2023 and C492 will be completed in Q2 2024, Edda Wind said in its news release.



The newbuild is a purpose-built CSOV prepared for emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept. The vessel will serve as mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The CSOV is 88.3 in length and can accommodate 120 persons in total . All units have high standard cabins and common areas.