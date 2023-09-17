  • Home
  2023 September 17

    Viking announces additional Nile River sailings through 2026

    Bookings now open for the inaugural season of the company's sixth Nile River ship

    Viking announced voyages on its newest Nile River ship, the Viking Sobek, are now available for booking. Set to debut in 2025, the Viking Sobek will join the company’s growing fleet as its sixth ship sailing the popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. With Viking’s 2024 Egypt season nearly sold out and 2025 selling well, strong demand has led to an early opening of the Viking Sobek’s inaugural season and 2026 departure dates across the entire Nile River fleet.

    “We are very pleased with the continued interest in Egypt and are proud to be the only western company to build, own and operate ships on the Nile,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With the addition of the Viking Sobek, we will offer the largest fleet and the most elegant ships on the Nile, by far. We look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the rich history, culture and antiquities of Egypt in the coming years.”

    The announcement follows several recent accolades, as Viking was voted to the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by readers in Travel + Leisure’s 2023 “World’s Best Awards.” Viking is also rated at the top of its categories for oceans, rivers and expeditions by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. No other cruise line has ever received these same honors by both publications in the same year. In its first year of sailing, the Viking Sobek’s identical sister ship, the Viking Osiris, was named one of the “Best New Cruises” in Condé Nast Traveler’s “2023 Hot List” and the “Best Luxury River Cruise” in Forbes’ 2023 “Best Luxury Cruises” list. Additionally, TIME magazine featured both Giza and Saqqara on its “World’s Greatest Places of 2023” list, recommending sailing the Nile River with Viking. TIME notes that Viking is among the very few who stop in both Giza and the village of Saqqara, where excavation sites, like the megatombs of animal and human mummies, are active.

    The Viking Sobek & Viking’s Growing Egypt Fleet

    Hosting 82 guests in 41 staterooms, the new, state-of-the-art Viking Sobek is inspired by Viking’s award-winning river and ocean ships with the elegant Scandinavian design for which Viking is known. The Viking Sobek is the identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, which debuted in 2022, the Viking Aton, which debuted in 2023, and the Viking Hathor, which will debut in 2024. Other ships in Viking’s Egypt fleet include the Viking Ra and the MS Antares; with the addition of the Viking Sobek, Viking will have six ships sailing the Nile River by 2025.

    Viking’s Pharaohs & Pyramids Itinerary

    During the 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, guests begin with a three-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo, where they can visit iconic sites such as the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Saqqara (also known as “Sakkara”) and the Mosque of Muhammad Ali. Guests then fly to Luxor, where they visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding a Viking river ship for an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River, featuring Privileged Access to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens and the tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings, and excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna, the Dendera Temple complex in Qena, the High Dam in Aswan, and a visit to a colorful Nubian village, where guests can experience a traditional elementary school. Finally, the journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night in the ancient city.

    For guests looking to extend their journey, Viking also offers Pre and Post Extensions that provide Privileged Access to archives and exhibits. Guests on the five-day British Collections of Ancient Egypt extension will begin the journey in London, where they will meet their Viking Tour Director, an expert Egyptologist, and experience Privileged Access to two museums: first a private, early morning visit to the Egyptian Collection at the British Museum before it opens to the general public – and then a visit to the home and personal museum of world-renowned architect, Sir John Soane, where the tour will be illuminated by candlelight, a re-enactment of how Soane entertained guests and showcased his exquisite collection of Egyptian antiquities, including a 3,000-year-old Egyptian sarcophagus. Guests will also visit London’s Petrie Museum, which houses more than 80,000 artifacts from ancient Egypt and Sudan. In Oxford, guests will visit the Ashmolean Museum, one of the oldest in the world, and home to a varied collection of Egyptian mummies and art—and go behind the scenes at Oxford University’s Griffith Institute, where they will enjoy a Privileged Access visit to see Howard Carter’s archives, which detail the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb. Lastly, guests will have further Privileged Access with an exclusive visit to Highclere Castle to view the Earl’s magnificent private collection of Egyptian artifacts, as well as archives and exhibits not normally accessible to the public.

    Additional offerings include a new three-night Pre-Extension in Istanbul, where guests can visit the timeless city and important religious sites including the “Blue Mosque” and the legendary Hagia Sophia. Before their voyage, guests can also choose to extend their journey in Jerusalem, exploring the ancient history and vibrant culture of Israel’s fascinating capital. After concluding the river voyage, guests can also extend the journey with a four-night Post-Extension to Jordan – Petra, Dead Sea & Amman to view Roman antiquities at Jerash, Crusader-era castles at Kerak or Shobak and experience the lost city of Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    About Viking

    Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world.

