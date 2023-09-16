2023 September 16 10:45

Huanghai Shipyard secures reefer containership duo order from Seatrade

Rotterdam-based reefer specialist shipping and logistics company Seatrade is to build two 1,800 teu containerships from China’s Huanghai Shipyard, Seatrade Maritime said.



In addition to Seatrade Chile, Seatrade Peru, Seatrade Colombia and Seatrade Ecuador, the new vessel no. 5 and vessel no. 6 have been declared at Huanghai Shipyard located in Shandong Province with deliveries scheduled from 2023 to 2025. The latest vessels will be named Seatrade Panama and Seatrade Curacao,respectively.



The modern reefer container vessels have been designed to be highly efficient whilst promoting sustainability in the maritime space. Each vessel is equipped with over 600 reefer plugs and geared with 40-ton cranes.



These specialised vessels will be employed in current and newly developed trades and will form an integrated part of the FDD (Fast, Direct & Dedicated) concept developed by Seatrade in recent years.



“Seatrade is also seeking opportunities to increase its fleet with further acquisitions of new-buildings and/or modern secondhand tonnage, combined with possible strategic alliances with customer groups and/or third-party owners in the same segment,” commented Yntze Buitenwerf, Chairman of Seatrade Group.