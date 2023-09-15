2023 September 15 17:03

Pregol Ship Repair Yard repaired five crab catchers run by Antey Group this year

Image source: Pregol Ship Repair Yard

From the beginning of the year, Kaliningrad based Pregol Ship Repair Yard has repaired five crab catchers run by Antey Group, Aleksandr Bely, General Director of the shipyard told IAA PortNews. Between January 2 and August 14, the shipyard repaired the following crab catching and processing ships: Murman-2, Andrey Smirnov, Rashkov, Matritsa, Volk Arktiki. All the ships oprate in the North, except for the Matritsa which operates in the Far East. All the vessels have undergone docking, cleaning and painting of hulls and tanks, repair of the structures, pipelines, pumps, electric equipment and cabins. Besides, specific works were performed on each vessel.

Pregol Ship Repair Yard will tell more about its repair projects at the NEVA International Exhibition and Conference (Neva 2023) at its stand No G 6064 in Pavilion G) and at the SEAFOOD International Exhibition at its stand Н12 in Pavilion F.