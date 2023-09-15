2023 September 15 16:07

Astrakhan based shipyards of USC to launch three more vessels by the year end

Shipyards of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair (SCSSR) will launch three more vessels by the end of 2023, press center of the regional government cites Ilya Volynsky, the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Astrakhan Region.

According to Ilya Volynsky, Astrakhan Shipyard will launch a tanker and Lotos Shipyard will launch two vessels including a container ship for Astrakhan Port.

Ilya Volynsky also shared the plans on implementation of several new projects at SCSSR. Besides, the construction of facilities for the Kamennomysskoye Morye field development will continue.

Astrakhan shipyards are currently building 11 vessels of various classes and purposes. The shipyards’ order portfolio is formed for several years.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Lotos says RUB 3 bill will be invested in the modernization of its facilities. Almost 70% of that amount will be spent for the repair of Lotos facilities in the Narimanovsky District of the Astrakhan Region. The programme for modernization of the shipyards covers a period until 2027.

The Southern Centre for Shipbuilding and Ship Repair is a single industrial complex consolidating the largest enterprises in Russia’s Southern region, specializing in the construction of facilities for the development of offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the Southern Centre’s shipyards are dynamically developing in the field of civil shipbuilding. Production facilities, extensive experience in the industry enable the southern shipyards group to execute all types of turnkey newbuilding contracts.