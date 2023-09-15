2023 September 15 16:40

Eastern Pacific Shipping partners HD Hyundai Global Services to further maritime digitalisation

EPS signs MoU with HD Hyundai Global Service at the 7th Asia-Pacific Regional Marine Digital International Conference hosted by the Korean Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, on strategic digital co-operation leveraging digital solutions for carbon emission monitoring, optimising ship operations, according to the company's release.

Under this agreement, EPS aims to foster digital transformation in the maritime industry by using AI-based solution ‘OceanWise’. Through this platform, real-time operational data from EPS’ fleet will be analysed via its algorithm, allowing for carbon emission monitoring and forecasting without the need for additional equipment installation or investments. Furthermore, it derives a vessel’s optimal route, taking into account expected waiting times at ports and optimal speeds for each segment of the journey, for optimised carbon reduction.



