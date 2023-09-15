  • Home
  2023 September 15

    Cargo transportation by inland water ways of Russia in H1’23 fell by 6.7% YoY to 35.7 million tonnes

    Cargo transportation by maritime transport rose by 40.2%

    In the first half of 2023, cargo transportation by inland water ways including cargo transported by vessels of mixed river/sea class fell by 6.7%, year-on-year, to 35.7 million tonnes, according to Rosstat (according to Rosmorrechflot  - by 1.7% to 37.6 million tonnes).

    In the reported period, 9.14 million tonnes was delivered to the regions of the Far North and equated localities (-1.8%), including 4.1 million tonnes delivered by maritime transport (-0.3%) and 5.03 million tonnes – by inland water transport (-2.9%).

    Total cargo transportation by maritime transport rose by 40.2% to 16.7 million tonnes.

    In the first half of 2023, inland water transport handled 42.1 million tonnes of cargo (+7%), including 40.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo and 1.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo. Construction materials accounted for 78.3%, ferrous metal – for 5.1%, oil products – for 4.2%, other cargoes – for 12.4%.

    As IAA PortNews reported earlier, cargo throughput at Russian seaports in January-June 2023 increased by 10.5% compared to the same period 2022 reaching 453.3 million tonnes.

2023 September 15

