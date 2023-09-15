2023 September 15 09:45

TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping sign supply agreement for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers

TECO 2030 and Pherousa Green Shipping AS (PGS) sign green package supply agreement for up to six modern, zero-emission Ultramax dry bulk carriers of about 63.000 deadweight tons each, according to the company's release. Each vessel will be equipped with 12 megawatts (MW) of TECO 2030 fuel cells for main propulsion onboard. The TECO 2030 delivery scope is a green package approx. worth EUR 23 million per vessel. The delivery for TECO 2030 includes a complete system of fuel cells installed on a skid solution as well as power and automation equipment and is estimated to start shipment to shipyard by early-2026, with delivery in mid-2026. The fuel cell system will go into production at our Innovation Center in Narvik, Norway at the end of 2024.



A 12 MW fuel cell system will be utilized for full propulsion onboard each of the six vessels, enabling 100% emission-free operations. Each vessel will be about 63,000-deadweight tons and the first vessel is targeted for delivery Q1 2027.

The TECO 2030 fuel cell system will be installed in combination with a Pherousa Green Technologies AS’ (PGT) ammonia to hydrogen cracker. Bunkering ammonia and cracking to hydrogen on board the vessel will solve the present storage and infrastructure challenges of hydrogen as a marine fuel and thus paving the way for zero emission deep-sea shipping.

The total supply agreement is subject to financing of PGS’ newbuild vessels and reaching a final contract of supply including closing price negotiations according to industry standards.



