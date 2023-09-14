2023 September 14 17:59

EU Commission President names methanol vessel “Laura Mærsk”

The world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel will carry the name “Laura Mærsk”, the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed at a ceremony in Copenhagen on Thursday, according to Maersk's release.

The name was revealed in the Port of Copenhagen on Thursday during a ceremony.



“Laura” was the first vessel to wear the white seven-pointed star on a light blue background. This symbol later would become the logo of A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Maersk has an ambitious 2040 target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions and aims to transport a minimum of 25% of Ocean cargo using green fuels by 2030. The 2,100 TEU (twenty-foot-equivalent) feeder vessel is an important step toward the long-term objective of gradually renewing the entire Maersk fleet to operate solely on green fuels. Maersk has 24 additional methanol vessels on order for delivery between 2024 and 2027 and a policy to only order new, owned vessels that come with a green fuel option.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.