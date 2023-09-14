2023 September 14 16:14

Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited to join the Portchain Connect network

Portchain today announced Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited will join the Portchain Connect network. Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing.

Portchain Connect enables Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.



Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability.

Portchain is the leading provider of berth alignment solutions for container terminals and carriers. Portchain works with leading container carriers and terminal operators to create sustainable win-win solutions to improve operational efficiency for container shipping. Founded in 2017 and based in Copenhagen, Portchain works on a global scale serving container terminals and carriers across Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Africa.



Ports and Cargo Handling Services Limited is the port operations arm of SIFAX Group. Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited’s aim is to enhance and consolidate our position as a leader in global port operations and related services in the West African coast.