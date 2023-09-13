2023 September 13 12:16

Chinese investor to create multipurpose handling complex in Sakhalin

Image source: Sakhalin Region Government

Shouneng Investment Management Co., Ltd. will build a multifunctional handling complex in the Aleksandrovsk-Sakhalin District of the Sakhalin Region. The Chinese company will also organize coal production. An agreement on implementation of a large-scale project has been signed by the Region Government Valery Limarenko and the Shouneng Investment Management BoD Chairman Yu Zhihai at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2023).

According to the press center of the regional government, the Chinese company will invest a total of RUB 20 billion in the projects which are to be implemented in three Sakhalin municipalities. A wood processing facility will be created in the Tymosky District, and a large logistics center – in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The project will create 400 jobs for the region citizens.

“Sakhalin has much to offer to Chinese businessmen including the advantageous location of the transport hub at the junction of the most important air and marine routes, large volumes of aquatic bioresources that can be sold in the growing markets of Asia, and energy, of course. The main condition for a long-term cooperation is localization of our partners’ activities in the region. Any foreign business must create jobs and pay taxes,” commented Valery Limarenko.

The comprehensive project of Shouneng Investment Management is to be fully implemented by 2030.