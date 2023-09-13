2023 September 13 10:45

Avenir LNG places LNG bunker trio with Wilhelmsen Ship Management

London-headquartered global energy supplier for small-scale LNG and gas carrier owner Avenir LNG Limited (Avenir) has awarded the management of three LNG bunker vessels to Wilhelmsen Ship Management (Wilhelmsen). The vessels awarded are Avenir Achievement, Avenir Ascension and Avenir Aspiration, according to the company's release.



Avenir is a new customer to Wilhelmsen. The three vessels were previously managed by Hoegh LNG, one of three blue-chip shareholders in Avenir LNG alongside Stolt Nielsen Ltd and Golar LNG.



With a new strategic vision and robust asset base, he adds that Avenir is well-placed to weather what can often be a volatile market.



The Oslo-stock listed company currently has a total fleet of 5 tankers in the water. The latest vessel to join the fleet was the 20,000-cbm Avenir Achievement in May last year. It also owns a small-scale LNG terminal in Sardinia, with assets/partnership now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, Baltic Sea and the Caribbean.



Wilhelmsen Ship Management (Wilhelmsen) is a part of Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, a Wilh. Wilhelmsen Group company. Wilhelmsen is one of the world’s largest third-party ship managers with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 11,000 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments: LNG/LPG; Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC vessels; FPSO/FSO; Container; Cruise; Bulk; Seismic; and Offshore. Wilhelmsen manages vessels from seven offices worldwide alongside a crewing network of 21 manning offices in 13 countries. Other key services include dry-docking services, layup services and newbuilding supervision.



Avenir LNG supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and marine transport. Avenir LNG has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions, with a fleet of small-scale LNG vessels and terminal assets and working with local partners to unlock new markets for natural gas.