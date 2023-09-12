2023 September 12 15:30

Mir sailboat takes the third shift of cadets this year

The sailing practice on the Mir sailboat for cadets of the second shift, which lasted from June 27 to September 6, has ended, according to Rosmorport. On September 7, the sailboat took on board a new shift of trainees – 110 students of the Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, who will be accompanied by two heads of the practice.

118 cadets from the Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping had the sailing practice within the second shift. The practice took place in the Baltic Sea water area.

For two months, the cadets studied the structure of the ship, the basics of keeping watch, worked on deck and in the engine room and also took part in the preparation and installation of sails, rigging works, ensured cleanliness and order on the vessel.

The practice of third-year cadets will last until November 8, 2023 and also will take place in the Baltic Sea.