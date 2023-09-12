2023 September 12 12:58

MOL Chemical Tankers to acquire Fairfield Chemical Carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced that its wholly owned group company MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd. has reached an agreement in principle with Fairfield-Maxwell Ltd. by which MOLCT would acquire the business of Fairfield Chemical Carriers (FCC).

The acquisition has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and MOL, subject to the usual terms and conditions as set forth in the share purchase agreement. In acquiring the FCC's business, MOLCT would obtain 100% of the shares in Fairfield Chemical Carriers Pte. Ltd. in an all-cash transaction for about US$ 400 million, subject to change depending on the price adjustment under the share purchase agreement.

The execution of the transfer of shares under the share purchase agreement is subject to customary regulatory approval by the relevant authorities.

Chemical Carrier "HODAKA GALAXY" The MOL Group positions the chemical tanker business as business domain where it expects growth, as set out in its group management plan "BLUE ACTION 2035," and intends to proactively invest in this field. This acquisition is part of that plan.

Through this acquisition, MOLCT would strengthen its highly specialized business utilizing multi-segregated chemical tankers equipped with stainless steel tanks (Note), one of the company's key strengths, by consolidating its fleet of 85 vessels with 36 operated by FCC. At the same time, MOLCT would further expand its service and the access to areas where it expects further growth in which FCC has a strong presence.