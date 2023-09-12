2023 September 12 12:32

Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 7.6% in 8M’2023 – Morcenter TFC

Handling of import cargo rose by 8.3%

Handling of export goods in the seaports of Russia in January-August 2023 increased by 7.6%, year-on-year, to 473.1 million tonnes, coastal cargoes – by 22.1%, to 60.25 million tonnes, import cargoes - by 8.3% to 25.86, and transit cargoes – by 9% to 44.25 million tonnes, Morcenter TFC said in its Telegram.



According to Morcenter TFC, throughput of Russian seaports in January-August 2023 rose by 9.1%, year-on-year, to 603.5 million tonnes. Handing of dry bulk cargo rose by 16.6%, year-on-year, to 304.33 million tonnes with a considerable growth shown in handling of grain (+102.5%) and fertilizers (+57.5%). Handling of containerized cargo made 107.3% of the previous year result (imports — 116.7%, exports — 95.4%), reads the statement.

Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2.3%, year-on-year, to 299.13 million tonnes with handling of liquefied gas and petroleum products having shown a decrease. Other types of liquid bulk cargo increased.

According to an earlier report of IAA PortNews referring to Rosmorrechflot, , seaports of Russia increased their throughput in January-August 2023 by 8.7%, year-on-year, to 601.3 million tonnes. The growth was mainly driven by the increase in handling of dry bulk cargo - by 16.6% to 304.3 million tonnes. Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 1.6% to 297 million tonnes.