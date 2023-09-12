2023 September 12 10:44

Vladimir Putin saw new facilities at SC Zvezda and vessels under construction

Photo from the Kremlin website

During the visit to the Zvezda shipbuilding complex, Russian President Vladimir Putin familiarized himself with the construction progress of two ARC7 ice breaking LNG tankers, the hulls of which are currently being shaped in the dry dock. Vladimir Putin was also shown "Vostochny Prospect" Aframax-type tanker, which is being prepared for the sea trials, a multi-functional supply vessel Svyataya Maria, as well as Ivan Aivazovsky MR tanker and Pyotr Stolypin gas carrier. Building ships of such types is a unique experience for the entire Russian shipbuilding industry, according to the press release of the Kremlin.

"The development of such a fleet is of great importance for our country - the Arctic power, it is in demand for the implementation of our Arctic development long-term strategy to ensure reliable transportation on the Northern Sea Route, on global transportation and logistics routes in order to reinforce the energy security of our country and the whole world" - said Vladimir Putin during his visit.

In addition, the President also got acquainted with the construction progress of new facilities: five new workshops and three warehouse complexes, the total area of which exceeds 165 square meters. Workshops for primary processing of steel and rolled metal, cleaning and priming of metal sheets and profiles, cutting steel, curved and panel blocks will soon increase technological capabilities of Zvezda Shipyard.

Pilot workload of the complex is secured by Rosneft, which signed an exclusive agreement with Zvezda on placing with the Shipyard all orders for new marine facilities and shipbuilding. Currently, the company's portfolio of orders includes 26 ships.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes.

A total of 12 vessels have been launched at the Shipyard, 4 Aframax tankers with a total deadweight of 450,000 tons have been handed over to customers, active work is ongoing to build 23 more ships out of more than 50 vessels in the company's backlog of orders. The total deadweight of the orders exceeds 3 million tons.

Photos from the Kremlin website