2023 September 12 11:00

Veracity by DNV’s Integrated Partner program grows its reach to 35 000 vessels

DNV’s independent cloud platform, Veracity expands integrated partner network and grows its reach to 35 000 vessels, helping shipping companies and charterers meet their emissions data verification and reporting needs, according to the company's release.

With major regulatory shifts on the horizon and 2024 inching closer for the sector’s inclusion into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), decarbonization and carbon control have become central focus points for shipowners and operators of-late.

Veracity’s expanding network of integrated partners is proving pivotal for more and more customers. It enables easy, automated, and real-time access to verified emissions data for seamless and secure reporting across the value chain. This is specifically tuned for supporting new emissions clauses in the contracts requiring timely and trusted emissions data.

One of the first partners to integrate with the Veracity platform, weather intelligence and advanced analytics provider to the shipping industry, StormGeo, shares the benefits that the network unlocks for joint customers and the industry at large.



One year on, Veracity has grown a powerful network of integrated partners – now including Coach Solutions, Wärtsilä, Navtor, Vessel Performance Solutions, ZeroNorth, Dynamarine, and 90POE to name a few. In Q2 alone, Veracity onboarded seven new partners to the programme, including leading maritime technology provider Yara Marine.

As the first joint customer to use the integrated system between Veracity and Yara Marine, Tanker operator Stenersen was quick to recognize the integration as a key ingredient to reaching net-zero maritime emissions.

The Veracity Integrated Partner (VIP) program was launched in 2022 to help shipowners add ease and efficiency to their emissions reporting process. As part of the programme, established data providers connect with the Veracity platform through a secure, digital pipeline. This allows a continuous feed of consented and real-time data from the customer’s vessels into Veracity’s Operational Vessel Data (OVD) standard and DNV’s extensive suite of verification services.



