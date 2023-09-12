  • Home
  • News
  • Veracity by DNV’s Integrated Partner program grows its reach to 35 000 vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 September 12 11:00

    Veracity by DNV’s Integrated Partner program grows its reach to 35 000 vessels

    DNV’s independent cloud platform, Veracity expands integrated partner network and grows its reach to 35 000 vessels, helping shipping companies and charterers meet their emissions data verification and reporting needs, according to the company's release.

    With major regulatory shifts on the horizon and 2024 inching closer for the sector’s inclusion into the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), decarbonization and carbon control have become central focus points for shipowners and operators of-late.

    Veracity’s expanding network of integrated partners is proving pivotal for more and more customers. It enables easy, automated, and real-time access to verified emissions data for seamless and secure reporting across the value chain. This is specifically tuned for supporting new emissions clauses in the contracts requiring timely and trusted emissions data.

    One of the first partners to integrate with the Veracity platform, weather intelligence and advanced analytics provider to the shipping industry, StormGeo, shares the benefits that the network unlocks for joint customers and the industry at large.

    One year on, Veracity has grown a powerful network of integrated partners – now including Coach Solutions, Wärtsilä, Navtor, Vessel Performance Solutions, ZeroNorth, Dynamarine, and 90POE to name a few. In Q2 alone, Veracity onboarded seven new partners to the programme, including leading maritime technology provider Yara Marine.

    As the first joint customer to use the integrated system between Veracity and Yara Marine, Tanker operator Stenersen was quick to recognize the integration as a key ingredient to reaching net-zero maritime emissions.

    The Veracity Integrated Partner (VIP) program was launched in 2022 to help shipowners add ease and efficiency to their emissions reporting process. As part of the programme, established data providers connect with the Veracity platform through a secure, digital pipeline. This allows a continuous feed of consented and real-time data from the customer’s vessels into Veracity’s Operational Vessel Data (OVD) standard and DNV’s extensive suite of verification services.

Другие новости по темам: DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 September 12

18:00 Dutch marine technology company Econowind teams up with NOM and Horizon Flevoland
17:46 Panama Canal announces the suspension of two special auctions for supers size vessels from 12 - 30 September 2023
17:31 Andrey Kostin: USC has been operating as a financial pyramid over the past decade
17:16 Artemis Technologies introduces eFoiler Patrol Range
16:50 Cosco Shipping launches multipurpose service between Guangzhou and Brazil
16:39 Vladimir Putin called on expansion of existing logistics routes and opening of new corridors for cargo operations
16:25 South Korea’s top 3 shipbuilders resolve strike risk
15:41 HHI, KSOE win green light for autonomous navigation innovations
15:30 Mir sailboat takes the third shift of cadets this year
15:23 Qatar Petroleum negotiates with Korea's "Big 3" shipbuilding companies for the procurement of 40 LNG carriers
14:53 COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry Technology's ammonia fuel supply system receives the first marine product test certificate from the China Classification Society
14:23 Mexico and UNODC launch Container Control Programme in Mexican ports
14:11 Net profit of Commercial Port of Vladivostok surged 17 times to RUB 11.5 billion in HI’23
13:43 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers is to raise $452 million to lease 29 pulp carriers and build one semi-submersible vessel
13:04 Ship Spares Logistics and Global Transport Solutions join forces
12:58 MOL Chemical Tankers to acquire Fairfield Chemical Carriers
12:32 Russian seaports’ export volumes rose by 7.6% in 8M’2023 – Morcenter TFC
11:33 ABS, ECOLOG, Hanwha Ocean and Babcock sign pioneering LCO2 carrier study
11:00 Veracity by DNV’s Integrated Partner program grows its reach to 35 000 vessels
10:44 Vladimir Putin saw new facilities at SC Zvezda and vessels under construction
10:30 MOL invests in a floating wind technology start-up TouchWind
10:03 Name-giving ceremony for Arctic gas tanker Alexei Kosygin and shuttle tanker Valentin Pikul held at SC Zvezda
10:01 New ABS's report examines in depth the carbon, ammonia and hydrogen value chains
09:45 Silverstream Technologies and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry sign agreement to propel air lubrication uptake
09:21 Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’23 rose by 8.7% to over 600 million tonnes

2023 September 11

18:07 Sempra, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Toho Gas and Mitsubishi Corporation form a new liquefied e-natural gas project
17:50 Atomflot’s operation on escorting Capesize bulker along NSR took 13 days
17:25 UMAS's report shows the IMO’s targets correspond to a path on 1.55oC and 1.6oC
17:25 Exports of fertilizers from Russia and Belarus expected to reach about 44 million tonnes this year
17:12 The cruise division of MSC Group publishes data and learnings from world-first net zero emissions cruise
16:41 DNV wins contract to certify new Polish offshore wind farms
16:40 Volume of cargo delivered to Far East ports by railway doubled over decade to 81 million tonnes
15:37 Yevgeny Ditrikh: Ship repair cluster in Murmansk to become fully operational in 2026
15:14 IMO welcomes adoption of UN convention on the judicial sale of ships
14:42 Yanbu Port welcomes West Coast’s biggest barley shipment
14:24 HOLAS 3 thematic assessments unveil Baltic Sea ecosystem health
13:59 The Victorian State Government in Australia plans to expand green methanol and production supply
13:39 Andrey Severilov: FESCO has doubled its container lines’ capacity in 2023
12:40 FESCO plans to ensure turnover of 10 million tonnes as part of Eastern Logistics Hub project
12:21 ABS launches global Electrification Center to support maritime’s net-zero transition
11:53 COSCO SHIPPING completes first shipment for southern hemisphere’s largest wind power project
11:32 ABS joins project for dual-fuel ammonia carrier
11:12 NYK сonducts сrisis-response drill on LNG carrier
11:04 Advance payment for construction of the third and the forth nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 can be increased from 40% to 70%
10:29 Port of Singapore hosts the world’s first bulk liquefied hydrogen carrier, Suiso Frontier
09:50 NewNew Shipping Line to put 8-10 more container ships on its NSR line in 2024
09:25 United Shipbuilding Corporation not to sell Baltiysky Zavod

2023 September 10

16:33 Public works and water management authority set for beachfill project in Vlieland, Netherlands
15:01 Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting secures maintenance dredging contract in Jacksonville
14:51 Van Oord celebrates christening of cable-laying vessel Calypso
13:27 ABS awards AIP for Bumi Armada’s pioneering FCSIU vessel concept
13:21 CCL to deply its Carnival Legend to sail from San Francisco in 2025
12:19 MARAD accepts delivery of first U.S. training ship Empire State from Philly Shipyard
10:53 Headway technology to provide methanol bunker supply system for bulker in China
09:27 GMS unveils world's first global 'Ship Recycling Portal' for sale ships for recycling

2023 September 9

15:18 Uni-Tankers in major fleet expansion swoop
13:04 Port of Melbourne issues inaugural sustainability linked loan
11:31 GPA, CSX offer new ‘Carolina Connector’ service
10:47 Austal USA secures US Navy's LCU contract

2023 September 8

18:07 MOL and Shell sign collaboration agreement to advance decarbonisation in maritime sector